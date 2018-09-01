macOS Mojave Released With Dark Mode, Redesigned App Store

On the server front next month Linux gets to go up against Windows Server 2019 while released today by Apple was macOS Mojave.
Coming in time for a nice battle with Fedora 29, Ubuntu 18.10, and other Linux distributions, Apple officially released macOS Mojave today. Why it's mentioned on Phoronix is for comparing what Linux distributions have to compete against, those interested in Macs as well as Linux, and because there will surely be a Linux vs. macOS benchmark comparison shortly on Phoronix.
MacOS Mojave releases with a new dark mode, a "Dynamic Desktop" that changes background images based on the time of day, a redesigned Mac App Store, various application improvements, and other changes.
Those curious about the changes in MacOS Mojave can learn more at Apple.com.
13 Comments