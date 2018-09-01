macOS Mojave Released With Dark Mode, Redesigned App Store
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 24 September 2018 at 01:23 PM EDT. 13 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
On the server front next month Linux gets to go up against Windows Server 2019 while released today by Apple was macOS Mojave.

Coming in time for a nice battle with Fedora 29, Ubuntu 18.10, and other Linux distributions, Apple officially released macOS Mojave today. Why it's mentioned on Phoronix is for comparing what Linux distributions have to compete against, those interested in Macs as well as Linux, and because there will surely be a Linux vs. macOS benchmark comparison shortly on Phoronix.

MacOS Mojave releases with a new dark mode, a "Dynamic Desktop" that changes background images based on the time of day, a redesigned Mac App Store, various application improvements, and other changes.

Those curious about the changes in MacOS Mojave can learn more at Apple.com.
13 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Sculpt OS With "Visual Composition" Posted For Latest Genode OS
Solus Releases Version "3.9999" With Newer Kernel, Desktop Updates
Lubuntu Switching To VLC, KDE 5 LibreOffice Frontend
Sailfish OS "Nurmonjoki" Released For GDPR Compliance, App Updates
The Long-Awaited Haiku Operating System Beta Should Be Days Away
OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Alpha Surfaces
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
The Linux Kernel Has Grown By 225k Lines of Code So Far This Year From 3.3k Developers
Vulkan 1.1.85 Released With Raytracing, Mesh Shaders & Other New NVIDIA Extensions
Purism Announces The "Librem Key"
Mesa Can Finally Build With Almost No Compiler Warnings