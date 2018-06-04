Apple Announces macOS 10.14, Competing With Fedora 28 & Ubuntu 18.10 This Fall
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 4 June 2018 at 03:26 PM EDT. 2 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Apple today lifted the lid on macOS 10.14 "Mojave", the next installment of their operating system. If you are curious about what's coming to macOS 10.14 either due to being a multi-OS user or curious what the Linux desktop distributions will be going up against later this year, here's the quick overview.

I'm always curious about new macOS releases for seeing what the Linux desktop competition is going up against and for the eventual macOS vs. Linux benchmarking that we carry out. Among the details revealed today on macOS 10.14 are:

- The big ticket feature is one that has been rumored for a while and that is support for iOS apps from macOS... Apple isn't merging iOS and macOS, but similar to Chromebooks now being able to run Android apps, iOS apps will be able to run on macOS. This functionality though won't be available to developers until next year.

- There's a new "dark mode" for macOS to make the UI a sleek black/gray appearance. Related to this is a new Dynamic Desktop feature to gradually change the desktop throughout the day.

- An improved macOS screenshot tool.

- Greater security from Safari browser improvements to tightened access to camera/microphone hardware.

- An updated design to the Mac App Store.

- Improved external GPU support as well as ongoing improvements to their Metal Graphics API, including faster GPU performance.

- macOS 10.14 is codenamed "Mojave" after the Mojave desert in California.

- The macOS 10.14 Mojave beta will be out to registered developers beginning today while the public beta will come by later this month. The official release of macOS 10.14 is expected this fall, around the time of Fedora 29 and Ubuntu 18.10.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Linux Mint 19 Beta Released
Genode OS 18.05 Rolls Out Java Support, New NVMe Driver & Sculpt OS Update
ReactOS Is Finally Able To Build Itself
GCC 8.1 Now Can Be Used On OpenSolaris-Derived OpenIndiana
Jolla's Sailfish 2.2 Rolls Out With Fingerprint Unlock, Emoji Keyboard Support
ReactOS 0.4.9 Working On Shell Improvements. Kernel Fixes
Popular News This Week
Git Issues Batch Of New Releases To Fix Security Issues
Jade: New Linux Desktop Built On Python, HTML5 & JavaScript
Huawei Announces EROFS Linux File-System, Might Eventually Be Used By Android Devices
GNOME 3 Might Be Too Resource Hungry To Ever Run Nicely On The Raspberry Pi
Red Hat Compiler Developer Working On Compiler-Assisted Performance Analysis For GCC
A VR Developer's Thoughts On The Current Mess Of APIs & Hardware