Apple today lifted the lid on macOS 10.14 "Mojave", the next installment of their operating system. If you are curious about what's coming to macOS 10.14 either due to being a multi-OS user or curious what the Linux desktop distributions will be going up against later this year, here's the quick overview.I'm always curious about new macOS releases for seeing what the Linux desktop competition is going up against and for the eventual macOS vs. Linux benchmarking that we carry out. Among the details revealed today on macOS 10.14 are:- The big ticket feature is one that has been rumored for a while and that is support for iOS apps from macOS... Apple isn't merging iOS and macOS, but similar to Chromebooks now being able to run Android apps, iOS apps will be able to run on macOS. This functionality though won't be available to developers until next year.- There's a new "dark mode" for macOS to make the UI a sleek black/gray appearance. Related to this is a new Dynamic Desktop feature to gradually change the desktop throughout the day.- An improved macOS screenshot tool.- Greater security from Safari browser improvements to tightened access to camera/microphone hardware.- An updated design to the Mac App Store.- Improved external GPU support as well as ongoing improvements to their Metal Graphics API, including faster GPU performance.- macOS 10.14 is codenamed "Mojave" after the Mojave desert in California.- The macOS 10.14 Mojave beta will be out to registered developers beginning today while the public beta will come by later this month. The official release of macOS 10.14 is expected this fall, around the time of Fedora 29 and Ubuntu 18.10.