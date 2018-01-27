Libvpx 1.7.0 Released With AVX Optimizations & More
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 27 January 2018 at 08:28 AM EST. 3 Comments
GOOGLE --
Google's WebM folks quietly released libvpx 1.7.0 earlier this week as the latest version of their VP8/VP9 encoder/decoder library.

It's been one year since the previous release, the libvpx v1.6.1 point release, and as such there are a lot of changes with this new version. Unfortunately though the developers have stopped updating their public CHANGELOG file about the new version. But in glancing through the commits over the past year, there has been a lot of continued work on the VP9 encoder/decoder.

From looking through the Git log, there is now AVX-512 support as well as some other AVX2 optimizations and even some SSSE3 and broader x86 optimization work. Additionally there is also some ARM NEON work too.

The libvpx 1.7.0 release can be obtained via GitHub.
