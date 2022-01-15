libvirt 8.0 Virtualization API Released

Libvirt 8.0 has been released for this open-source Virtualization API and associated daemon/tools for managing KVM, Xen, and other hypervisors.
Libvirt 8.0 isn't the most exciting release but does bring some changes to note. Libvirt 8.0 with QEMU now supports a synchronous write mode for disk copy operations. The option is intended to ensure the job will converge under heavy I/O. The new options are exposed as "virsh blockcopy --synchronous-writes" and "virsh migrate --copy-storage-synchronous-writes".
Libvirt 8.0 also adds new API support for being able to inject a launch secret into a domain. Plus libvirt 8.0 has security fixes around potential denial of service and deadlocks / crash as well as an assortment of other fixes too.
More details on libvirt 8.0 via libvirt.org.
