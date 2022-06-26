liburing 2.2 Released For Easier IO_uring Usage On Linux

Jens Axboe, Linux storage expert and IO_uring lead developer, released liburing 2.2 this weekend as the newest version of this helper library that makes it easier for user-space software to make use of the Linux kernel's IO_uring support.
Liburing is the de facto library making it easier for user-space programs to leverage Linux's IO_uring interface for async I/O. Liburing makes it easier to interface with IO_uring as well as offering a simpler interface for those not needing to make robust use of IO_uring's capabilities.
Liburing 2.2 brings optimized system call handling on x86 / x86_64 / AArch64, support for IO_uring's multi-shot accept, support for registered ring file descriptors, support for the message ring opcode, support for newer request cancellation features, and a variety of other new and improved features.
IO_uring
Liburing 2.2 also has an expanded man page, syncing against Linux 5.19 features, new regression test cases, and other fixes and enhancements.
Liburing 2.2 can be downloaded via Git.
2 Comments