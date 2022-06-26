liburing 2.2 Released For Easier IO_uring Usage On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 26 June 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Jens Axboe, Linux storage expert and IO_uring lead developer, released liburing 2.2 this weekend as the newest version of this helper library that makes it easier for user-space software to make use of the Linux kernel's IO_uring support.

Liburing is the de facto library making it easier for user-space programs to leverage Linux's IO_uring interface for async I/O. Liburing makes it easier to interface with IO_uring as well as offering a simpler interface for those not needing to make robust use of IO_uring's capabilities.

Liburing 2.2 brings optimized system call handling on x86 / x86_64 / AArch64, support for IO_uring's multi-shot accept, support for registered ring file descriptors, support for the message ring opcode, support for newer request cancellation features, and a variety of other new and improved features.


Liburing 2.2 also has an expanded man page, syncing against Linux 5.19 features, new regression test cases, and other fixes and enhancements.

Liburing 2.2 can be downloaded via Git.
