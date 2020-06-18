VideoLAN Now Developing "libndi" For NDI Video Stream Handling
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 18 June 2020 at 01:36 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
If the VideoLAN project wasn't already busy enough developing the VLC media player, dav1d AV1 decoder, libbluray, x264 and numerous other open-source multimedia projects, libndi is a new library being developed for dealing with NDI (Network Device Interface) video streams.

NDI is a royalty-free but proprietary standard for high quality video delivery in a low-latency manner. The official NDI SDK is offered for multiple platforms including Linux but is closed-source. NDI is already very widely used as an IP video standard while VideoLAN's libndi library aims to offer a free software solution for decoding NDI video streams.

Libndi is cross-platform and aims to provide a means of interacting with NDI video streams without relying upon any closed-source components. Libndi is released under the LGPL license and was developed in part via reverse engineering. Still to be tackled are the NDI HX specification and UDP variant as well as support for sending video streams and other improvements.

Jean-Baptiste Kempf announced the first alpha release of libndi today. The code is hosted at VideoLAN.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
FFmpeg 4.3 Released With AMD AMF Encoding, Vulkan Support, AV1 Encode
Entangle 3.0 Released For Tethered Shooting With DSLR Cameras On Linux
GIMP 2.10.20 Released With Better Adobe PSD Support
Intel Atom Camera Driver Resurrected In Linux 5.8 - Benefits A Lot Of Devices
Ardour 6.0 Digital Audio Workstation Released
Dav1d 0.7 Speedups Are Looking Great On Various Intel + AMD CPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
RdRand Performance As Bad As ~3% Original Speed With CrossTalk/SRBDS Mitigation
Futex2 Proposed In Latest Effort For Linux Kernel Optimization That Can Benefit Gamers
Linux 5.8-rc1 Arrives As One Of The Biggest Releases Of All Time
GNOME X.Org vs. Wayland Performance + Power Usage On Fedora 32 With AMD Renoir Laptop
Intel Announces Jim Keller's Departure, Other Leadership Changes
Amazon Introduces AWS Snowcone: 8TB Of Storage For Edge Computing Within 9 x 6 x 3 Inches
AMD Publishes Video To Explain The Radeon Open Compute Stack (ROCm)
System76 Begins Offering Serval WS Laptop With AMD Ryzen