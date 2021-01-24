GCC's JIT Library Is No Longer Considered "Alpha" Quality

With the upcoming GCC 11 compiler release the GNU compiler's just-in-time (JIT) library is no longer considered to be of alpha quality.
Libgccjit is considered production quality with GCC 11. GCC 5 was released nearly six years ago already and with that release came the introduction of this GCC JIT library initially developed by Red Hat's compiler experts. It was initially written as an embed-friendly library, to be used by bytecode interpreters and other potential use-cases with there even having been an experimental Python compiler.
Now with GCC 11, libgccjit is removing its "alpha" label. Red Hat's David Malcom who has been leading the libgccjit effort wrote the patch dropping the alpha label. This promotion is coming as the library continues to be maintained, it's been API/ABI stable since merging, and is used by multiple projects.
Among the users of this GCC JIT library are the Ravi Lua-inspired language, an experimental GNU Octave JIT implementation, Coconut as an experimental JIT for CPython 3, an experimental back-end for PyPy's JIT, and AOT compilation for Emacs bytecode. There also exist bindings of libgccjit to Python, Perl, Rust, and other languages.
A tutorial on this JIT library and other documentation around it can be found via gcc.gnu.org.
Add A Comment