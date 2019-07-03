AMD's Marek Olšák released a new version of the Mesa DRM library (libdrm) on Tuesday.
This libdrm update is notable as it contains the basic bits needed for Navi support. Having those bits in a released version of Libdrm is a prerequisite for landing the RadeonSI Navi 10 support. Now that the libdrm release is out there, hopefully this RadeonSI merging into Mesa 19.2 is imminent.
Libdrm 2.4.99 also has a number of test updates, timeline wait/query ioctl support and timeline signal/transfer ioctls and other AMDGPU interface support.
AMDGPU changes make up most of the libdrm 2.4.99 changes but there is also some test updates and other maintenance items addressed.
The complete list of libdrm 2.4.99 changes can be found via xorg-announce.
