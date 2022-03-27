libdisplay-info Started To Address The Wayland Fragmentation Around EDID/DisplayID
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 27 March 2022 at 07:50 AM EDT.
WAYLAND --
There has been a known problem for some time that with the increasing number of different Wayland compositors out there, there is a lot of fragmentation when it comes to display EDID/DisplayID handling. Thankfully libdisplay-info has been started with hopes of addressing that issue.

This parsing of the monitor/display information hasn't enjoyed a central Linux user-space library besides what is parsed and exposed via the kernel, so Wayland compositors haven't had a clear/easy choice if needing their own EDID/DisplayID parser such as for obtaining HDR metadata and other monitor details. Extended Display Identification Data (EDID) is able to communicate a lot of the display characteristics and VESA DisplayID is the newer metadata format to ultimately replace EDID.

Wayland developers have talked up potentially creating a de facto EDID/DisplayID library that could be easily re-used by Wayland compositors and other projects. There is now the tangible project around it with libdisplay-info.

Well known Wayland developer Simon Ser has started working on the new FreeDesktop.org libdisplay-info project to serve as a proper EDID/DisplayID handling. Right now though he's just setting up the new project and doesn't appear to have an actual library implementation yet, at least not published.

Those wanting to follow libdisplay-info as it develops can see the FreeDesktop.org GitLab for this effort to improve EDID/DisplayID handling by Wayland compositors and other possible user-space clients.
