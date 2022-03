libdisplay-info Started To Address The Wayland Fragmentation Around EDID/DisplayID

There has been a known problem for some time that with the increasing number of different Wayland compositors out there, there is a lot of fragmentation when it comes to display EDID/DisplayID handling . Thankfully libdisplay-info has been started with hopes of addressing that issue.This parsing of the monitor/display information hasn't enjoyed a central Linux user-space library besides what is parsed and exposed via the kernel, so Wayland compositors haven't had a clear/easy choice if needing their own EDID/DisplayID parser such as for obtaining HDR metadata and other monitor details. Extended Display Identification Data (EDID) is able to communicate a lot of the display characteristics and VESA DisplayID is the newer metadata format to ultimately replace EDID.Wayland developers have talked up potentially creating a de facto EDID/DisplayID library that could be easily re-used by Wayland compositors and other projects. There is now the tangible project around it with libdisplay-info.Well known Wayland developer Simon Ser has started working on the new FreeDesktop.org libdisplay-info project to serve as a proper EDID/DisplayID handling. Right now though he's just setting up the new project and doesn't appear to have an actual library implementation yet, at least not published.Those wanting to follow libdisplay-info as it develops can see the FreeDesktop.org GitLab for this effort to improve EDID/DisplayID handling by Wayland compositors and other possible user-space clients.