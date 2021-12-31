Libadwaita 1.0 Released For Kicking Off A New Year Of GNOME App Development

GNOME's libadwaita 1.0 has been released for this library implementing the GNOME Human Interface Guidelines (HIG) and complementary to the GTK toolkit.Libadwaita 1.0 is the successor to libhandy that complemented GTK3. Libadwaita 1.0 offers a reworked stylesheet now that the Adwaita style has become part of the library rather than within GTK. This new libadwaita style is designed to be more modern, supports runtime recoloring, a more proper dark variant contrast, style classes updates, API to support the new cross-desktop dark style preference, improved notifications, and much more.

Learn more about the many changes and improvements with Libadwaita 1.0 compared to the former libhandy via today's 1.0 announcement . Libadwaita is hosted via the GNOME GitLab