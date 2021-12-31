Libadwaita 1.0 Released For Kicking Off A New Year Of GNOME App Development
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 31 December 2021 at 12:49 PM EST. 3 Comments
GNOME --
GNOME's libadwaita 1.0 has been released for this library implementing the GNOME Human Interface Guidelines (HIG) and complementary to the GTK toolkit.

Libadwaita 1.0 is the successor to libhandy that complemented GTK3. Libadwaita 1.0 offers a reworked stylesheet now that the Adwaita style has become part of the library rather than within GTK. This new libadwaita style is designed to be more modern, supports runtime recoloring, a more proper dark variant contrast, style classes updates, API to support the new cross-desktop dark style preference, improved notifications, and much more.


Learn more about the many changes and improvements with Libadwaita 1.0 compared to the former libhandy via today's 1.0 announcement. Libadwaita is hosted via the GNOME GitLab.
3 Comments
Related News
GNOME's Mutter Lands Some Fixes For Hybrid Laptop Graphics Crashes
GNOME's Wayland Session Shows Potential For Better Battery Life Than With X.Org
An Optimization Proposed For GNOME + NVIDIA On High Refresh Rate Displays
GNOME 42 To Finally Allow Input Events To Happen Full-Rate
GNOME's Platform Design Continues Evolving From Dark Mode To Toasts
GNOME 41 Released With Wayland Improvements, More Performance Tuning
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd 250 Released With A Huge Number Of New Features, Improvements
FGKASLR Is An Exciting Linux Kernel Improvement To Look Forward To In 2022
Sway 1.7-rc1 Has Better Zero-Copy Direct Scanout, Drops "--my-next-gpu-wont-be-nvidia"
GNOME's Wayland Session Shows Potential For Better Battery Life Than With X.Org
Mesa Open-Source GPU Drivers Enjoyed Near-Record Growth In 2021, Valve Dev Top Contributor
KDE's Plasma Wayland Session Achieves Better Battery Life Than With X.Org
GNU Jami Taranis Released For Free Software Conferencing, Peer-To-Peer Communication
Linux 5.17 To Introduce A New Driver Just To Deal With Buggy x86 Tablets