New Project Aims To Make It Easy To Reuse Kconfig Outside Of The Linux Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 5 October 2018 at 05:18 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Init-kconfig is the new software project trying to make it easy for re-using the Kconfig configuration system outside of the Linux kernel and more adaptable for independent software projects.

Kconfig is the robust configuration system used by the Linux kernel for configuring the built-in modules and plethora of other kernel tunables. Kconfig has already been used by outside projects like U-Boot, Coreboot, and several others. But currently to re-use Kconfig you basically need to pull the code from the Linux kernel and begin adapting it to your own purposes.

The init-kconfig effort started by Luis Chamberlain aims to provide a clean starting base from where you can pull in Kconfig support to your own independent code-base. Init-kconfig aims to closely resemble and synced to the Linux kernel's upstream Kconfig code but to drop out the various kernel'isms to make it more adaptable.

The init-kconfig code is hosted on Gitlab and the project was announced this week on the kernel mailing list.

In response to init-kconfig, some kernel developers expressed a preference towards the Linux kernel being the de facto source from grabbing Kconfig. Chamberlain didn't object to that but noted the Kconfig code within the Linux kernel would need to be slightly reworked to allow for that to happen. So we'll see if init-kconfig is a short-lived project if the Kconfig code within the Linux kernel gets a necessary rework.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
The Qualcomm MSM DRM Driver Prepares To Switch To The "AMDGPU" GPU Scheduler
Linux 4.19-rc6 Kernel Released By Greg KH
Heterogeneous Memory Management Is Maturing, AMDGPU Support Coming
WireGuard v6 Might Be Ready For The Mainline Kernel, ARM Changes Added
Greg Kroah-Hartman Releases Linux 4.19-RC5 Following An "Interesting" Week
The Reiser4 File-System Is Now Available For The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Popular News This Week
There's A New Libre GPU Effort Building On RISC-V, Rust, LLVM & Vulkan
Fedora 29 Succeeds At Flicker-Free Boot Experience On Intel Hardware
Thanks Google: Linux Kernel Finally Nearing Support For The Apple Magic Trackpad 2
Microsoft Launches Open-Source MS-DOS On GitHub
Steam's September Metrics See An Increase Following The Rollout Of Steam Play
Debian Developers Weighed The Idea Of Not Allowing Q&A Sessions At Their Conference