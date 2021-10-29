Intel's i965 Mesa Classic OpenGL Driver Will Stick Around A Bit Longer
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 29 October 2021 at 08:15 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Earlier this year was talk of finally retiring the Intel "i965" Mesa classic OpenGL driver along with the rest of the "classic Mesa" driver code now that it's been replaced by the Crocus Gallium3D driver and the other open-source Mesa OpenGL divers all using the modern Gallium3D architecture. Those plans are still on but shifting now into 2022.

Removing the long-standing Intel open-source i965 Mesa driver has been a possibility since earlier in the year when the "Crocus" Gallium3D driver was merged and has matured into good shape for providing accelerated OpenGL on old Intel 965 chipsets through Haswell. It's with Broadwell and newer where Intel's Iris Gallium3D driver has come together nicely and continues to work great through Xe Graphics. So between Crocus and Iris, Intel's OpenGL driver is in a solid footing now.

Crocus in my own tests have found to be in good shape after the initial fixes post-merging and the performance is generally similar to i965 or often times in much better shape. Since September, Crocus was added to the Mesa default driver build list.


Old Intel 965 era hardware still is supported under Linux with the open-source driver stack and recently renewed OpenGL support thanks to Crocus.


With Fedora Workstation 35, Crocus is being used by default. For others running Mesa 21.2+ with the Crocus driver being built, changing over can be as easy as setting the MESA_LOADER_DRIVER_OVERRIDE=crocus environment variable. Other Linux distributions will likely default to Crocus in coming releases.

Given the good shape of Crocus, Mesa is now in a position to remove the i965 classic driver and in turn remove the classic (non-Gallium3D) Mesa OpenGL code now that there are no other major users left of that classic architecture. For a half-year has been the merge request to delete classic Mesa from the tree.

Deleting classic Mesa didn't happen for Mesa 21.3 as was discussed as a possible target before, but it looks like it will be removed in 2022. Intel Linux graphics driver developer Jason Ekstrand recently commented on the classic Mesa deletion PR:
For the sake of i965 (which I just fixed a bug in!), my feeling is to let this sit a few more months. Fedora 35 just shipped with crocus on by default. That should give us a good opportunity to see how it does in the wild. If that goes smoothly, I'll feel reasonably comfortable telling the other distros to do the same in the spring cycle and dropping i965 from the tree.

So hopefully by next spring we'll be able to see classic Mesa finally retired. Removing classic Mesa will lighten the massive code-base of these open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers by some 50k lines of code.
Add A Comment
Related News
RadeonSI Lands Yet Another Round Of Optimizations That Further Reduce CPU Overhead
Mesa 21.3-rc3 Released With Many Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Fixes
V3DV Raspberry Pi Driver Now Exposes Vulkan 1.1
Mesa 22.0 Lands Some Patches Toward OpenCL Image Support
Mesa 21.3-rc1 Released With Improved Zink, Radeon Ray-Tracing, RADV NGG Culling
Mesa 21.3 Fixes Issue Of Some Games Having Transparency Issues Under Wayland
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
An Early Look At The GCC 12 Compiler Performance On AMD Zen 3
SiFive Has A New RISC-V Core To Improve Performance By 50%, Outperform Cortex-A78
Trying Out Ubuntu's New Flutter+Curtin-Powered Desktop Installer Was Disappointing
Linux 5.16 Will Be A Great Christmas Gift For Open-Source Fans With Many New Features
System76 Laptops To See Some Useful Improvements With Linux 5.16
Wine 6.20 Released With More Modules Switching To The PE Format
Steam Continues Improving Its Shader Pre-Caching Support, Other Beta Improvements
KDE Plasma Readies Its NVIDIA GBM Support, Fingerprint Authentication Added