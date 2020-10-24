For the Intel Tiger Lake Linux benchmarking thus far with the Core i7 1165G7 on the Dell XPS 13 9310 it's primarily been compared against the Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 7 4700U on the AMD side since those are the only Renoir units within my possession. But a Phoronix reader recently provided me with remote access to his Lenovo ThinkPad X13 with Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U (8 cores / 16 threads) for seeing how the Tiger Lake performance compares against that higher-end SKU.
Phoronix reader Tomas kindly provided SSH access to his ThinkPad X13 with Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U and 16GB of RAM. The Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U is quite close to the Ryzen 7 4800U with 8 cores / 16 threads but graphics capabilities in line with the 4700U. He's been quite happy with the ThinkPad X13 as a replacement to the Dell XPS 13 for business usage and has been running it with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS on the Linux 5.8 kernel.
For getting an idea how the Core i7 1165G7 compares to the 4750U, I ran tests with the Phoronix Test Suite on the ThinkPad X13 compared to the recent i7-1165G7 results both on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and then again with 20.10 given that Ubuntu 20.10 really helps out with Tiger Lake. Those results and the other laptops tested remain unchanged from the earlier article, just now with the Ryen 7 PRO 4750U results for reference purposes.
Given that it was just remote access and limited time, it's not a full review like usual under properly controlled conditions. But hopefully these numbers will be helpful since I don't have any Ryzen 4800/4900 series laptops. Most laptops tested at Phoronix have to be purchased retail due to most laptop vendors generally not interested / concerned enough about Linux and its small marketshare.
Interestingly the context switching performance on the Ryzen 7 PRO was faster than the other Renoir non-PRO laptops.
The Ryzen 7 4700U does have a higher base clock frequency than the Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U (2.0GHz vs. 1.7GHz) while both having a 4.1GHz peak boost clock. So in cases where the Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U can't shine with its eight cores / sixteen threads, in some cases the 4700U does still lead the race.
But for properly threaded workloads, the Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U obviously excels well past the Ryzen 7 4700U and in turn well beyond the performance afforded by the Core i7 1165G7 in just being a quad-core part with Hyper Threading.
The Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U within the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 looks like it can serve quite well as a very capable and powerful mobile system. Thanks to Tomas for providing remote access for being able to provide these Renoir 8c/16t tests while hopefully we will find our hands on some other Ryzen 4800/4900 series mobile hardware in the future; readers can show their support by viewing this site without any ad-blockers, letting laptop vendors know your interest in seeing Linux benchmarks on sites such as Phoronix, or by joining Phoronix Premium or tips to help offset the hardware costs.
With continuing to run more benchmarks each day on the Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake, you can also begin to find i7-1165G7 benchmarks on OpenBenchmarking.org including the ability to easily compare the i7-1165G7 against other CPUs on Linux. From there thanks to an independent user are also a few common points for comparing against the 4800U, among other CPUs.
