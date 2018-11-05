i3 Window Manager v4.16 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 5 November 2018 at 06:08 AM EST. Add A Comment
X.ORG --
For fans of the i3 tiling window manager, version 4.16 was released this weekend as the project's newest feature release.

The i3 window manager 4.16 release has various documentation improvements, IPC communication enhancements, support for startup notifications in the i3-config-wizard and i3-nagbar, additions to the i3-sensible-terminal, GTK applications now display the correct window decorations, fullscreen containers can now be moved across outputs, and a wide variety of other enhancements along with dozens of bug fixes.

More details on i3 4.16 at i3wm.org.

Of course, if you are looking for an i3-inspired Wayland compositor, Sway remains extremely promising and also closing in on its v1.0 milestone.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related X.Org News
X.Org Server 1.20.3 Released To Fix New Security Issue
Arcan Display Server Is Nearing Feature Parity With The X.Org Server
X.Org Server 1.20.2 Released With A Bunch Of Bug Fixes
FreeDesktop.org Might Formally Join Forces With The X.Org Foundation
XDC2019 X.Org / Mesa / Wayland Conference To Be Hosted In Montreal
The X.Org / Mesa GPU Talks From XDC2018 Are Now Available
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Is Now VLA-Free: A Win For Security, Less Overhead & Better For Clang
NVIDIA RTX, AMD On Linux & Distro Performance Dominated Linux Discussions In October
Linus Torvalds Shows His New Polite Side While Pointing Out Bad Kernel Code
EA SEED's Halcyon R&D Engine Experimenting With Vulkan & Linux Support
The D Language Front-End Finally Merged Into GCC 9
An Open Letter To Solus From Its Founder Ikey Doherty