For fans of the i3 tiling window manager, version 4.16 was released this weekend as the project's newest feature release.
The i3 window manager 4.16 release has various documentation improvements, IPC communication enhancements, support for startup notifications in the i3-config-wizard and i3-nagbar, additions to the i3-sensible-terminal, GTK applications now display the correct window decorations, fullscreen containers can now be moved across outputs, and a wide variety of other enhancements along with dozens of bug fixes.
More details on i3 4.16 at i3wm.org.
Of course, if you are looking for an i3-inspired Wayland compositor, Sway remains extremely promising and also closing in on its v1.0 milestone.
