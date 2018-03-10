Today marks the first release of the i3 tiling window manager in 2018.
The i3 tiling window manager reached version 4.15 this weekend. The i3 v4.15 release contains a number of documentation improvements, additions to i3's editor and terminal, new default capabilities, the swap command now works with fullscreen windows, non-integer Xfi DPI values are now rounded, and a wide range of bugs have been fixed.
The complete list of i3 v4.15 changes can be found via the release notes while existing fans of the i3 tiling window manager can head straight to i3wm.org for the new release.
