helloSystem Releases New ISOs For This macOS-Inspired BSD Desktop OS

There has been a lot of attention on helloSystem this week as a macOS-inspired operating system built atop FreeBSD with an emphasis on providing a polished desktop experience. Since we highlighting the FOSDEM presentation about it, there has been a lot of coverage on helloSystem and this weekend marks a new experimental ISO release.
The helloSystem motto is being a "desktop system for creators with focus on simplicity, elegance, and usability. Based on FreeBSD. Less, but better!" The desktop utilities are written with PyQt5.
The latest stable release is helloSystem r0.4 from two weeks ago while uploaded on Saturday was "experimental-12.1" as the latest experimental build of the newest helloSystem state. This is a pre-release ahead of helloSystem r0.5 and is based against upstream FreeBSD 12.1.
With being a pre-release there isn't yet any detailed change-log. Via GitHub is an AMD64 ISO build for those wanting to give it a try.
We'll see what comes of helloSystem in 2021, it should be quite a ride.
