helloSystem Releases New ISOs For This macOS-Inspired BSD Desktop OS
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 14 February 2021 at 12:00 AM EST. 2 Comments
BSD --
There has been a lot of attention on helloSystem this week as a macOS-inspired operating system built atop FreeBSD with an emphasis on providing a polished desktop experience. Since we highlighting the FOSDEM presentation about it, there has been a lot of coverage on helloSystem and this weekend marks a new experimental ISO release.

The helloSystem motto is being a "desktop system for creators with focus on simplicity, elegance, and usability. Based on FreeBSD. Less, but better!" The desktop utilities are written with PyQt5.

The latest stable release is helloSystem r0.4 from two weeks ago while uploaded on Saturday was "experimental-12.1" as the latest experimental build of the newest helloSystem state. This is a pre-release ahead of helloSystem r0.5 and is based against upstream FreeBSD 12.1.


With being a pre-release there isn't yet any detailed change-log. Via GitHub is an AMD64 ISO build for those wanting to give it a try.

We'll see what comes of helloSystem in 2021, it should be quite a ride.
2 Comments
Related News
FreeBSD 13 BETA2 Released With Working 32-bit Builds, Kernel TLS Offload
helloSystem Wants To Be The "macOS of BSDs" With A Polished Desktop Experience
FreeBSD 13.0-BETA1 Released With WireGuard, Updated ZFS, NUMA Optimizations
OPNsense 21.1 Open-Source Firewall/Router Platform Released
NomadBSD 1.4 Working On An Improved Installer, Better Driver Detection
Netgate Announces pfSense Plus With Greater Divergence From pfSense
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Is Currently Hiring More Linux Engineers
helloSystem Wants To Be The "macOS of BSDs" With A Polished Desktop Experience
Linspire 10 Released - Claims Of "Most Meticulously Designed & Engineered FOSS Desktop"
Debian 10.8 Released With Dozens Of Fixes, Switches To More Parallel Build Process
System76 Begins Detailing Their Open-Source "Launch Configurable Keyboard"
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Continues To Be Useful, New Features Pursued
Fedora 34 Will See HarfBuzz-Enabled FreeType As The Latest For This Huge Feature Release
There's Finally A Decent Vulkan Ray-Tracing Benchmark