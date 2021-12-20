helloSystem 0.7 Released With Big Improvements For This Leading Desktop BSD OS

For those with extra time around the end-of-year holidays, helloSystem 0.7 is now available as the newest update to this leading BSD-based desktop operating system that is inspired by Apple macOS but powered by FreeBSD.
The helloSystem distribution splashed onto the scene at the beginning of this year in wanting to be the "macOS of BSDs", including its own desktop UI modeled after Apple's operating system. The helloSystem project has been making good progress towards its goals while to end out 2021 is the v0.7 release.
With helloSystem 0.7 they have shifted to being based on FreeBSD 13-RELEASE rather than FreeBSD 12. That alone is a big improvement for better hardware support and functionality for this desktop platform.
Besides shifting to FreeBSD 13.0, helloSystem has an entirely new designed live system for improved boot time (as much as 3x faster boots), a smaller ISO, no more initial ramdisk usage, and other improvements.
The helloSystem 0.7 release also has initial support for exFAT file-systems, improved compatibility with older NVIDIA GPUs by shipping the NVIDIA legacy driver now too, developer files are now pushed off as a separate download, and other core system improvements.
The helloSystem 0.7 release also improves things on the desktop side with a "friendlier boot experience", Chromium / Firefox / Thunderbird are now all supported browser choices in addition to the default Falkon browser, keyboard shortcut improvements, and other improvements.
Downloads of ISOs and USB IMGs as well as more information on the exciting helloSystem 0.7 release can be found via GitHub. I'll have up some benchmarks and more thoughts on the new release soon.
9 Comments