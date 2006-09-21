helloSystem 0.6 Released For macOS-Inspired FreeBSD

Version 0.6 of helloSystem is now available as the FreeBSD-based open-source operating system project taking design cues from Apple's macOS.
helloSystem 0.6 brings improvements to window management, new window animations, Filer file manager enhancements, and a wide range of other desktop refinements and bugs have been fixed. HelloSystem 0.6 also marks the point in switching from the Openbox window manager over to KDE's KWin window manager.
The helloSystem 0.6 release is based on the FreeBSD 12.2 package set.
ISO downloads and more information on all of the improvements with helloSystem 0.6 can be found via GitHub.
