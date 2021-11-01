FWUPD 1.7.1 Adds Support For Firmware Updates On More Devices
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 1 November 2021 at 09:30 AM EDT. 5 Comments
FWUPD 1.7.1 is out today as the newest release of this leading open-source solution for allowing firmware updates from UEFI motherboards to various peripherals under Linux and other platforms.

FWUPD 1.7.1 is just a point release but has improvements for unattended automated testing, support for loading remotes from /var/lib/fwupd/remotes.d, and other core improvements. There is also a variety of bug fixes in FWUPD 1.7.1 affecting different plug-ins.

Perhaps most interesting though is the continued hardware support additions for allowing firmware updates under Linux. FWUPD 1.7.1 adds support for:

- Dell Atomic Dock
- HP Thunderbolt Dock G4
- More PixArt devices
- Steelseries Stratus
- Wacom 3rd-gen Intuos BT

Downloads and more details on FWUPD 1.7.1 via GitHub.
5 Comments
