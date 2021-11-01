FWUPD 1.7.1 Adds Support For Firmware Updates On More Devices

FWUPD 1.7.1 is out today as the newest release of this leading open-source solution for allowing firmware updates from UEFI motherboards to various peripherals under Linux and other platforms.
FWUPD 1.7.1 is just a point release but has improvements for unattended automated testing, support for loading remotes from /var/lib/fwupd/remotes.d, and other core improvements. There is also a variety of bug fixes in FWUPD 1.7.1 affecting different plug-ins.
Perhaps most interesting though is the continued hardware support additions for allowing firmware updates under Linux. FWUPD 1.7.1 adds support for:
- Dell Atomic Dock
- HP Thunderbolt Dock G4
- More PixArt devices
- Steelseries Stratus
- Wacom 3rd-gen Intuos BT
Downloads and more details on FWUPD 1.7.1 via GitHub.
