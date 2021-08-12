Microsoft & Others Form The eBPF Foundation
12 August 2021
One of the most exciting Linux kernel innovations in recent years has been eBPF for an in-kernel virtual machine allowing sandboxed programs running within the Linux kernel. The Linux Foundation along with Microsoft and other partners are now forming the eBPF Foundation.

For driving eBPF usage moving forward for these sandboxed programs within the Linux kernel, the eBPF Foundation has been formed with backing from The Linux Foundation, Microsoft, Facebook, Netflix, Google, and others.

While originally intended for the Linux kernel, Microsoft has been bringing eBPF to Windows and eBPF continues to be adapted for other environments too for safety and efficiency purposes.
eBPF changes the way operating systems and infrastructure services are designed. It bridges the boundary between kernel and user space. It encourages and accelerates innovation and is a significant leap forward in open source technology for networking, security, application profiling/tracing and system observability use cases. eBPF enables users to even combine and apply logic across multiple subsystems which were traditionally completely independent.

Read more in today's announcement forming the eBPF Foundation.

More information on the eBPF technology itself can be found via the great project site at eBPF.io.
