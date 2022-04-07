DRM-Misc-Next Sends In First Batch Of Graphics/Display Driver Changes For Linux 5.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 7 April 2022
LINUX KERNEL --
We are less than one week out from the Linux 5.18 merge window having ended and already the first pull request of "drm-misc-next" material has been submitted to DRM-Next for staging until the Linux 5.19 cycle rolls around in late May.

Maxime Ripard sent out the first drm-misc-next PR this morning of material slated for Linux 5.19. Among the early work in this pull request includes:

- The QXL DRM driver for virtual GPU support with SPICE virtualization can now run properly on AArch64 (ARM64).

- The VC4 DRM driver notably used by the Raspberry Pi single board computers now has HDMI YUV output.

- The VMWare VMWGFX driver adds MSI/MSI-X support for IRQs, fixes fencing on SVGAv3 target, CursorMob, CursorBypass 4, and other improvements for this virtual graphics driver.

- Gem and GTT improvements to the Intel GMA500 driver for old Poulsbo era hardware for display support.

- Fencing improvements for the Etnaviv driver for Vivante graphics IP.

See this pull request for the full list of patches. Expect more material to land in DRM-Next over the weeks ahead.
