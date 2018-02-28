Latest DRM-Intel-Next Pull Request For Linux 4.17 Declares Cannonlake Ready To Go
Intel Linux developer Joonas Lahtinen has sent in the latest DRM-Intel-Next pull request of new material for DRM-Next that in turn will land during the next Linux 4.17 kernel cycle.

Two weeks ago was the first DRM-Intel-Next update for Linux 4.17 that included initial Icelake "Gen 11" support and many bug fixes. Today is the second batch of changes for Linux 4.17 while there will still be at least one or two more pull requests expected of new Intel DRM feature material ahead of this forthcoming kernel cycle.

Most prominent about today's pull request is that it no longer considers Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics to be alpha quality. With Linux 4.17's Direct Rendering Manager code, Intel developers consider the Cannonlake graphics support to be in good enough shape that the i915.alpha_support=1 flag will no longer be required. Cannonlake testing appears to be going well with the hardware at their disposal.

Aside from the Cannonlake work, there is also another new Cannonlake device ID added (0x5A4C), a fix for the Dell Venue 8 Pro, an HDMI audio fix, and various other fixes. The complete list of the changes can be found via intel-gfx.
