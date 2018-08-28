Thanks To Microsoft & LTTng, It's Becoming Possible To Profile .NET Apps On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 29 August 2018 at 12:28 PM EDT.
While .NET applications have been supported on Linux for a while now via the .NET Core, using performance profiling tools really haven't working out but that is now changing.

Developers from Microsoft and LTTng have been working together to support .NET application performance analysis on Linux. Microsoft has been focusing on LTTng tracing framework and perf infrastructure for this profiling on Linux since their Windows infrastructure (Event Tracing for Windows) is not available.

Microsoft has also written a "perfcollect" utility for collecting performance traces of .NET Core applications on Linux.

Those having an interest in Microsoft .NET on Linux can learn more via the LTTng blog.
