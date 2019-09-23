After last week making waves by open-sourcing their C++ standard library and opening up their new console/IDE font, this week was kicked off by releasing .NET Core 3.0.
Microsoft .NET Core 3.0 brings "greatly improved" performance, C# 8 and F# 4.7 language support, support for .NET Core applications as executables, high performance JSON APIs, the garbage collector is less memory intensive, and various other updates.
The .NET Core 3.0 release is coming to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 via the Microsoft + Red Hat collaboration on Red Hat Application Streams. The .NET Core 3.0 release is also officially supported on Alpine Linux, Debian, openSUSE, Fedora, Ubuntu, RHEL6+, SLES, and surely other Linux distributions as well.
Those wanting to learn more about .NET Core 3.0 can do so via the release announcement.
