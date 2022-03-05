digiKam 7.6 Released With Enhanced AppImage Build, JPEG-XL Support
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 6 March 2022
Version 7.6 of the digiKam open-source photo management software is now available with a number of enhancements.

The digiKam 7.6 release does feature a number of improvements to its Linux AppImage build. The digiKam 7.6 AppImage enables ICU support within its Qt framework build, Qt 5.15 LTS is the toolkit now used for the AppImage build, and the libraw and KDE Frameworks have also been updated for that convenient package.

Outside of the AppImage improvements. digiKam 7.6 does add JPEG-XL image format support as another notable change. digiKam 7.6 also fixes slow start-ups on macOS, reduced loading time for TIFF files on Windows, usability fixes around geo-location handling, and a wide variety of other fixes.


digiKam 7.6


Looking ahead, digiKam is working on porting to Qt6 and that port is currently around 80% complete. The digiKam 8.0 release towards the end of 2021 is expected to have this Qt6 port complete.

More details on digiKam 7.6 via digiKam.org.
