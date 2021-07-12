digiKam 7.3 Brings Multi-Threaded Image Duplication Search, File Format Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 12 July 2021 at 01:38 PM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
DigiKam as the popular open-source image organizer is out with its version 7.3 feature release.

The digiKam 7.3 release came together over the past quarter and brings a number of enhancements including:

- Official support for ExifTool for dealing with image metadata information.

- Faster support for finding duplicate images by making it multi-threaded where as previously it was single threaded.

- DNG converter updates to improve support of modern RAW file features and digital negative targets.

- Better support for FITS Astro-Photo and MPO Multi-Picture file formats. Both FITS and MPO file formats are now considered fully supported.

- An export tool for exporting images to iNaturalist, a nature app.


More details on the changes to find with digiKam 7.3 via digiKam.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
China's Alternative To GSoC Is Seeing Some Interesting Summer Open-Source Projects
Darktable 3.6 Released For This Free Alternative To Adobe Lightroom
Canonical Partners With Blender Around Paid LTS Application Support
OpenSSL 3.0 Release Candidate Arrives With Big Changes
Blender 3.0 Likely Delayed 2 Months For Post-Lockdown Breather, Cycles X Might Land
GravityMark Launches As Cross-API Graphics Benchmark From Former Unigine Dev
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Following NetBSD, DragonFlyBSD Now Has "COVID"
XWayland 21.1.2 Released With NVIDIA Hardware Acceleration Support
Linux Will Keep Core Scheduling Disabled By Default
Latest Patches Sent Out For Adding Rust Support To The Linux Kernel
Linux Mint 20.2 Released With Cinnamon 5.0 Desktop
Systemd 249 Released With New Option For Simple Whole-File-System A/B Updates
New Linux 5.14 Tracer To Help With Measuring Operating System Noise
FUTEX2 Spun Up A Fifth Time For This Linux Interface To Help Windows Games