DigiKam as the popular open-source image organizer is out with its version 7.3 feature release.The digiKam 7.3 release came together over the past quarter and brings a number of enhancements including:- Official support for ExifTool for dealing with image metadata information.- Faster support for finding duplicate images by making it multi-threaded where as previously it was single threaded.- DNG converter updates to improve support of modern RAW file features and digital negative targets.- Better support for FITS Astro-Photo and MPO Multi-Picture file formats. Both FITS and MPO file formats are now considered fully supported.- An export tool for exporting images to iNaturalist, a nature app.

More details on the changes to find with digiKam 7.3 via digiKam.org