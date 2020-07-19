digiKam 7.0 Open-Source Photo Manager Embraces Deep Learning, Improved HEIF Support
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 24 July 2020 at 06:26 AM EDT.
DigiKam 7.0 is out for this KDE/Qt-aligned open-source photography manager solution.

One of the big new features of digiKam 7.0 is deep learning powered faces management. The digiKam 7.0 software makes use of deep learning for detecting and recognizing faces within photos. DigiKam is making use of the Deep Neural Network features within OpenCV.

The digiKam 7.0 release also has improvements to its faces workflow, support for yet more RAW files from different digital cameras, improved HEIF image file format support, improvements to its Flatpak build, a new ImageMosaicWall tool, and many other changes.

More details on the newly minted digiKam 7.0.0 via digiKam.org.
