The digiKam photo management software is closing in on its v7.0 release and over the weekend issued their first beta.
Most notable with digiKam 7.0 is deep learning powered faces management. Using the cascade classifier and deep neural network functionality of the OpenCV library, face detection has been improved upon big time for detecting faces within images being managed by digiKam.
The digiKam 7.0 Beta also has improved RAW file support for various cameras and various other fixes and enhancements.
More details on digiKam 7.0 Beta via digiKam.org.
