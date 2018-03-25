DigiKam 5.9.0 is now available for this KDE-aligned open-source photo management software.
The digiKam 5.9 release features many fixes to its XMP sidecar support, fixes to its MySQL support, improvements to face management, and many other small enhancements throughout.
Details and downloads for digiKam 5.9 can be found via digiKam.org.
DigiKam 6.0 will be the next major release of the platform. The 6.0 release will be adding support for managing of video files, lots of code refactoring, less external dependencies will be needed, and merging of GSoC work items. The release plan puts the digiKam 6.0 release out sometime later in 2018.
