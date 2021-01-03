dav1d 0.8 Released With More Optimizations - More AMD Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 3 January 2021 at 03:16 PM EST. 3 Comments
MULTIMEDIA --
Dav1d 0.8 was released this weekend (and subsequently 0.8.1 too) as the latest major release for this CPU-based AV1 decoder hosted by the VideoLAN project. Dav1d continues to be about offering the best AV1 decode speed and with the v0.8 series are even faster results -- so here are some of our initial data points as well from some weekend benchmarking.

Dav1d 0.8 offers up more optimizations. One of the main optimizations this cycle is the introduction of a picture buffer pool. Under Windows at least the usage of this picture buffer pool can improve performance by up to 10%. There are also more AVX2 and SSE/SSSE3 optimizations too.

Dav1d 0.8 also brings several ARM32 and ARM64 optimizations. But beyond the ARM optimizations is also initial support for Apple Silicon with their ARM-based Apple M1 SoC.

Dav1d 0.8.1 was released as a minor bug fix release to fix a regression stemming from the picture buffer pool. But also a few more ARM32/ARM64 optimizations were also added.

Dav1d 0.8.x can be downloaded via the VideoLAN.org Gitlab.

As a result the Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org dav1d test profile has been updated for the new release. This weekend I have been running some comparison benchmarks of dav1d 0.8.1. Below is a look at a few Intel and AMD systems comparing dav1d 0.7 to 0.8.1. More benchmarks including on ARM with the Ampere Altra coming up in the days ahead.




The AMD (Zen 2 / Zen 3) systems tested had the most benefit compared to the Intel boxes. More data on that quick comparison via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file. More benchmarks coming out soon as well as via the dav1d test profile page.
3 Comments
Related News
Intel Alder Lake Sound, Other New Audio Hardware Support In Linux 5.11
Allwinner "Cedrus" Media Driver Finally Sees Support For VP8 Decode
Zrythm Inches Closer To v1.0 As Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
Vulkan Improvements & Fixes Land In FFmpeg
SVT-AV1, Dav1d Speeding Along AV1 Into 2021
PulseAudio 14.0 Released With Better USB Gaming Headset Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Continued Doing A Lot For Linux Gaming & Open-Source Radeon Drivers In 2020
Linux Developers Ponder Decade-Old Decision To Disable PCI Runtime Power Management By Default
AMD Wowed Linux Users In 2020 With Their Fantastic Zen 3 CPUs, Timely New Open-Source GPU Support
GIMP 2.99.4 Released As One Step Closer To GIMP 3.0
Linux 5.11-rc1 Released - Many New Features While Dominated By AMD Header Additions
Linux To Report MIPS Vulnerabilities But They Often Go Unreported Or Dead Vendors
Ruby 3.0 Released With ~3x The Performance
Valve's Steam Data For December Points To A Huge Dip For Linux Gaming Marketshare