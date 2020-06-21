For those trying to carry out AV1 video decoding on a 32-bit Arm environment, the new dav1d 0.7.1 decoder should be a heck of a lot faster.
Dav1d 0.7 released last month with various performance optimizations particularly on the Intel/AMD x86_64 CPU front. With high-end hardware on dav1d 0.7, it's even possible to decode 1080p content at 1080+ FPS.
With dav1d 0.7.1 the ARM32 decoding is said to be up to 28% faster than prior releases. There are also SSE2 optimizations for those on older x86 CPUs without AVX capabilities. But the main beneficiary of dav1d 0.7.1 is the better 32-bit Arm performance.
More details and downloads on dav1d 0.7.1 via VideoLAN's Gitlab.
If you missed it from earlier this week, the VideoLAN team also announced a reverse-engineered NDI video stream project as libndi.
