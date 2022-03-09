cPanel 102 Is Ready With Full Ubuntu LTS Support

As part of diversifying their supported range of Linux distributions since it was announced CentOS 8 would be going end-of-life, the popular cPanel commercial software package for easing the administration of Linux web server has added support for AlmaLinux and wit cPanel v102 is full support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.It's been long overdue but with cPanel 102 there is finally going to be full support for Ubuntu Long Term Support releases by this web server administration package common to the web hosting industry. For those switching away from CentOS or just looking to ease the maintenance of Ubuntu-powered web servers, this is a useful move and surprisingly something that wasn't completed years ago.



