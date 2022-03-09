cPanel 102 Is Ready With Full Ubuntu LTS Support

As part of diversifying their supported range of Linux distributions since it was announced CentOS 8 would be going end-of-life, the popular cPanel commercial software package for easing the administration of Linux web server has added support for AlmaLinux and wit cPanel v102 is full support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
It's been long overdue but with cPanel 102 there is finally going to be full support for Ubuntu Long Term Support releases by this web server administration package common to the web hosting industry. For those switching away from CentOS or just looking to ease the maintenance of Ubuntu-powered web servers, this is a useful move and surprisingly something that wasn't completed years ago.
cPanel finally adds full support for Ubuntu LTS.
Canonical today posted cPanel and WHM expands collaboration with Ubuntu to bring full support for Ubuntu LTS in v102... But actually a bit head-scratching as cPanel originally announced their Ubuntu LTS support plans a year ago. Back then they announced their plans for supporting Ubuntu 20.04 LTS within cPanel and WHM v102. cPanel had long been focused on CentOS given its popularity in data centers, but since the CentOS 8 EOL announcement have been diversifying their supported enterprise Linux distributions.
Within recent versions of cPanel has already been partial/experimental Ubuntu LTS support but now with the new cPanel/WHM 102 it looks to be all in good shape and on-par with their RHEL/CentOS-based support. The 102 release notes also deprecate CentOS 8, improve search functionality, offer a new "Jupiter" theme interface, and many other changes.
The cPanel web hosting control panel software is proprietary and depending upon the plan can be somewhat costly although can be useful in easing management of Linux web servers. Other open-source alternatives include the likes of Webmin, Kioxo, ISPConfig, and Red Hat's Cockpit.
