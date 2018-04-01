New BC7/BPTC GPU Texture Encoder Open-Sourced
27 April 2018
Former Valve developer and texture compression wizard Rich Geldreich has open-sourced the "bc7enc16" BC7/BPTC texture encoder.

This latest BC7/BPTC texture format encoder Rich believes to offer to be one of the strongest CPU-based encoders available for opaque textures. This encoder served as a prototype for work at his consulting firm Binomial with their Basis compression portfolio.

What makes this latest texture encoder open-source drop a bit ironic is Geldreich previously was vocal about thinking twice before open-sourcing your work as he previously had second thoughts over the open-sourcing of his Crunch texture compression work.

Rich's announcement of this new BC7/BPTC encoder can be found via his blog while the code is a single source file GPU texture encoder hosted on GitHub>
