AMD P-State v7 Driver Posted For Delivering Better Ryzen Efficiency In 2022
25 December 2021
AMD on Christmas Eve posted their seventh iteration of the AMD P-State Linux driver as their new CPU frequency scaling solution for Zen 2+ to make use of ACPI CPPC for ultimately striving toward optimal power efficiency with a focus on mobile and desktop systems.

This driver was developed in cooperation with Valve and has been out for review since September. Now as we end out the calendar year they are up to the seventh revision of this driver and is appearing that it may be ready for mainline soon.

The amd-pstate driver has been evolving nicely and now working across more Zen 2 and Zen 3 systems (older processors won't be supported due to needing ACPI Collaborative Processor Performance Controls, the CPPC support must also be enabled from the system BIOS). This driver can make more informed CPU frequency scaling decisions than the much more basic ACPI CPUFreq driver currently used by Ryzen and EPYC systems.


With the v7 patches not much has changed besides altering the some macro names in the code and capitalization tweaks. Assuming no major issues come up, it's looking like this amd-pstate driver will be ready for mainlining in the near future. At that point I'll also be around with more benchmarks of this driver for raw performance and power efficiency across a range of AMD Linux systems.
