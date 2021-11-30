AMD-Pstate Driver Updated A 5th Time For Improving Ryzen Power Efficiency On Linux

Sent out today was the fifth revision to AMD's new "amd-pstate" kernel driver focused on providing enhanced CPU frequency controls for Linux systems.
AMD's P-State driver remains under active development for improving the Linux power efficiency for Ryzen (and EPYC) processors. AMD P-State makes use of ACPI CPPC for more informed and finer-grained frequency controls on modern (Zen 2 and newer) processors compared to what is afforded by the existing ACPI CPUFreq frequency scaling driver currently used by AMD Linux systems.
AMD has been working on this new Linux driver with partners like Valve for ensuring optimal power efficiency on the Steam Deck and other AMD-powered hardware. With today's v5 patches, there is a build warning fix when building the Linux kernel under LLVM Clang, updated documentation, and other fixes.
See the patch series for the latest work on the AMD P-State Linux driver. From last week are some power and performance tests of amd-pstate with a Ryzen laptop.
