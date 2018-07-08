Xilinx ZynqMP DisplayPort DRM/KMS Driver Could Soon Be Ready For Mainline
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 8 July 2018 at 08:26 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Back in January there were Xilinx developers who posted a DRM/KMS driver for their DisplayPort subsystem as part of the ZynqMP SoC. It looks like the driver for this display pipeline may soon be ready for mainline.

Hyun Kwon of Xilinx posted the latest "XLNX" DRM driver patches on Sunday for their ZynqMP DP KMS code. This driver in its current form is just under six thousand lines of code.

The driver has now up to its eighth round of public review by upstream developers. Hyun Kwon mentions with the V8 patches he is primarily waiting on the sign-off by upstream embedded DRM driver developer Laurent Pinchart.
Xilinx has various platforms for display, where users can create using multiple IPs in the programmable FPGA fabric, or where some hardened pipeline is available on the chip. Furthermore, hardened pipeline can also interact with soft logics in FPGA.

The Xilinx DRM KMS module is to integrate multiple subdevices and to represent the entire pipeline as a single DRM device. The module includes helper (ex, framebuffer and gem helpers) and glue logic (ex, crtc interface) functions.

These latest patches for now can be found on the dri-devel list but hopefully come Linux 4.19 or 5.0 it will be ready for mainline.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Some Early Tests Of Linux 4.18 On AMD EPYC
Benchmarks Of The Liquorix Linux 4.17 Kernel
Linux 4.18-rc3 Kernel Released
US Senator Recommends Open-Source WireGuard To NIST For Government VPN
ARM Updates Energy Aware Scheduling For The Linux Kernel
Linux 4.17-ck1 Kernel Patches Released With Newest MuQSS Scheduler
Popular News This Week
Kdenlive's Significantly Refactored Video Editor Is Now Ready For Testing
Glibc Support For Statx Is Finally Under Review
Apple, Ryzen, Valve & The Evolving Linux Kernel Dominated Conversations In Q2
US Senator Recommends Open-Source WireGuard To NIST For Government VPN
2018 Isn't The Year Of The GNU Hurd
Fedora 29 Might Make Change To Eliminate Unnecessary Linking