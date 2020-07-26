Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel Images Look Very Close To Mainline With Great Results
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 26 July 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. 5 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
The work on Zstd'ing the Linux kernel for using this Facebook-developed Zstandard compression algorithm to in turn speed up decompression times when booting Linux kernel images might be mainlined as soon as Linux 5.9.

Nick Terrell of Facebook on Thursday night sent out the eighth version of these Zstd patches for allowing the Linux kernel image to be compressed with it. Those patches were sent out again as a pull request though there does appear to be some rather trivial code tweaks to make at this point.

The patches show great potential for using Zstd to compress the kernel, ramdisk, and initramfs.

Facebook engineers found that on x86_64 hardware when switching from XZ to Zstd for the initial RAM file-system that the decompression time dropped from 12 seconds to just 3 seconds. This XZ to Zstd switch yielded overall a two second boot time improvement. Also seeing a large improvement is if going from LZMA to Zstd where Facebook found on those servers the decompression time went from 27 to 8 seconds.

As for the compression ration, Zstd is smaller than the Gzip'ed kernel but larger than XZ or LZMA compressed images. Zstd though is the fastest at decompression with the exception of LZ4.

It's looking good that this Zstd support will hopefully make it into the next kernel release (Linux 5.9) otherwise the follow on if timing doesn't work out quite right.

Once mainlined, a follow up plan is to drop BZ2 and LZMA(1) support from the kernel. This in turn will allow cleaning up the kernel code a bit more as Bzip2 and LZMA are not used anywhere else currently within the kernel tree. Adam Borowski commented, "If you draw a speed-vs-size graph, at no point bzip2 or lzma are a good choice, while zstd wins by a large margin for most of the range."
5 Comments
Related News
Following Many Patches, Linux 5.9 Finally Switching To HTTPS Links En Masse
Linux 5.9 Bringing IBM POWER "System Call Vectored" Support
LLVM Clang Should Be Able To Build Linux 5.9 x86 32-bit Kernels
Linux Sound Subsystem Begins Cleaning Up Its Terminology To Meet Inclusive Guidelines
Linux Secret Memory "secretmemfd" System Call Remains Under Review
Linux 5.8-rc6 Kernel Released - "Things Continue To Look Very Normal"
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
I've Been Running The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U + Ubuntu 20.04 As My Main System
Zrythm Approaching Beta As An Easy-To-Use, Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
Microsoft Releases Its Own Open-Source Process Monitor For Linux
Google Finally Begins Their Open-Source Dance Around Linux User-Space Threading
High-End Lightworks Video Editor Finally Says Why They Didn't Go Open-Source Yet
Debian 9.13 Released As The End To Stretch
GNOME OS Is Taking Shape But Its To Serve For Testing The Desktop
Kernel Patch Revved For Syscall User Redirection To Help Newer Windows Games On Wine