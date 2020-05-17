Zstd Compression Under Review For OpenZFS
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 17 May 2020 at 06:38 AM EDT. 6 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
The ZFS file-system has long offered transparent file-system compression via the likes of LZ4 and Gzip and while now Zstd compression is under review for OpenZFS and seeking testing from the community.

Zstandard compression is already supported by the likes of F2FS and Btrfs as a modern compression algorithm backed by Facebook and hugely popular across many different areas. One of the newest pull requests for OpenZFS/ZFSOnLinux would extend the ZFS compression capabilities to include this new option.

There is a pending pull request introducing Zstd compression for ZFS. It should offer compression ratios comparable to Gzip but with much greater performance. The code is under review and additional testing always helps for getting such big changes across the finish line. Hopefully this will get merged in time for the 1.0 milestone of OpenZFS.
6 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.8's Multi-Queue Block Code Plumbed To Support Inline Encryption
OpenZFS 0.8.4 Released With Support Through Linux 5.6, Bug Fixes
EXT4 Seeing Work To Speed Up Mount Times For Large File-Systems
Linux Writecache To See Much Greater Performance On Intel Optane Systems Soon
Linux's Local Cache For Network Filesystems Seeing Huge Speed-Up, Lower Memory Use
FSCRYPT Inline Encryption Still Being Prepared For The Linux Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Radeon Rays 4.0 Released - Adds Vulkan While Dropping OpenCL, No Longer Open-Source
Upstream Linux Developers Against "-O3" Optimizing The Kernel
Microsoft President Brad Smith Acknowledges They Were Previously Wrong On Open-Source
AGP Graphics Card Support Proposed For Removal From Linux Radeon/NVIDIA Drivers
Ubuntu Studio Making Good Progress On Their Transition To KDE Plasma
LibreOffice 7.0 Alpha 1 Released With Its Skia + Vulkan Rendering
The Latest Pango + HarfBuzz Is Leading To A Messy Font Rendering Situation For Some
Debian 10.4 Released With Many Fixes, Security Updates