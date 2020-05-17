Zstd Compression Under Review For OpenZFS

The ZFS file-system has long offered transparent file-system compression via the likes of LZ4 and Gzip and while now Zstd compression is under review for OpenZFS and seeking testing from the community.
Zstandard compression is already supported by the likes of F2FS and Btrfs as a modern compression algorithm backed by Facebook and hugely popular across many different areas. One of the newest pull requests for OpenZFS/ZFSOnLinux would extend the ZFS compression capabilities to include this new option.
There is a pending pull request introducing Zstd compression for ZFS. It should offer compression ratios comparable to Gzip but with much greater performance. The code is under review and additional testing always helps for getting such big changes across the finish line. Hopefully this will get merged in time for the 1.0 milestone of OpenZFS.
6 Comments