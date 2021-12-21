Zstd 1.5.1 Released With Even More Performance Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 21 December 2021 at 03:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Zstandard 1.5.1 is now available as the latest release of this widely-used data compression algorithm backed by Facebook that delivers on great performance. With the new release, performance is even better.

Zstd 1.5.1 is considered a "maintenance release" but brings with it even more performance improvements. Some of the Zstd 1.5.1 notable changes include:

- Speed improvements for the fast compression levels 1 through 4.

- Re-balancing of the middle-compression levels (5 through 12).

- Huffman code was improved upon much in various literal compression tests across varying compilers from gains of 23~49%/ Overall compression/decompression speeds should be at least a few percent. x86_64 BMI2-capable CPUs in particular should see nice speed-ups as well from additional targeted Assembly code.

- Lowering of the Zstd 1.5.1 binary size relative to Zstd 1.5.0.

- Various other maintenance items, fixes, and improvements.

More details on the Zstd 1.5.1 release via Facebook's GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
FSF Adopts A Board Member Agreement, Code of Ethics For Board Members
PAPPL 1.1 Open-Source Printer Framework Adds WiFi Configuration, IPP-USB
SeaBIOS 1.15 Released With Better NVMe & USB Device Support
Blender 3.0 Shines As A Huge Update For This Leading Open-Source 3D Modeling Software
Tesseract 5.0 Released For This Leading Open-Source OCR Engine
OpenPrinting Releases CUPS 2.4 With AirPrint, OAuth 2.0 Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReactOS 0.4.14 "Open-Source Windows" OS Brings Many Improvements
Intel's Lead Developer Of Their Linux Vulkan Driver Has Left The Company
Latest Linux 5.17 Graphics Drivers: "Every Single Patchset In This PR Is Awesome"
X.Org Server 21.1.2 Released With Security Fixes, Back To Pretending All Displays Are 96 DPI
Linux Kernel Set To Finally Retire AMD 3DNow!
Amazon Is Hiring DXVK, Mesa & Proton Linux Developers For Luna Cloud Gaming
The End-Of-Year 2021 State Of Linux On Apple's M1 SoC
EXT4 Prepared To Switch To Linux's New Mount API