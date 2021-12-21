Zstd 1.5.1 Released With Even More Performance Improvements

Zstandard 1.5.1 is now available as the latest release of this widely-used data compression algorithm backed by Facebook that delivers on great performance. With the new release, performance is even better.
Zstd 1.5.1 is considered a "maintenance release" but brings with it even more performance improvements. Some of the Zstd 1.5.1 notable changes include:
- Speed improvements for the fast compression levels 1 through 4.
- Re-balancing of the middle-compression levels (5 through 12).
- Huffman code was improved upon much in various literal compression tests across varying compilers from gains of 23~49%/ Overall compression/decompression speeds should be at least a few percent. x86_64 BMI2-capable CPUs in particular should see nice speed-ups as well from additional targeted Assembly code.
- Lowering of the Zstd 1.5.1 binary size relative to Zstd 1.5.0.
- Various other maintenance items, fixes, and improvements.
More details on the Zstd 1.5.1 release via Facebook's GitHub.
