Zstd 1.4.5 Released With 5~10% Faster Decompression For x86_64, 15~50% For ARM64
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 22 May 2020 at 06:31 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Facebook's compression experts responsible for Zstandard have today released Zstd 1.4.5 with more performance improvements.

Zstandard 1.4.5 comes with faster decompression performance. On x86_64 CPUs the Zstd 1.4.5 performance benefits are in the area of 5~10%. But if you are running on Arm SoCs this time around it can be 15~50% faster. Most of the Arm decompression improvements will be on the lower end of that range but for certain SoCs under ideal conditions can be 50% faster.

Zstd 1.4.5 also has integration improvements, a --patch-from argument for offering a high speed engine for producing and applying patches to files, and various other improvements.

More details on Zstd 1.4.5 via GitHub.
