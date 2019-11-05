Zstd 1.4.4 Released With Faster Compression & Decompression Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 5 November 2019 at 01:39 PM EST. 1 Comment
Facebook has released Zstd 1.4.4 today as the newest implementation of their increasingly used Zstanard compression algorithm.

While just a point release, Zstd 1.4.4 brings with it performance improvements. Zstd 1.4.4 is said to be about 10% faster for decompression performance compared to the earlier v1.4.3 release.

On the compression side, Zstd 1.4.4 is also faster thanks to re-using contexts. However, the compression speed-up is less and estimated to be about 3% faster on small data.

Besides the never-ending work on optimizing the compression/decompression performance, Zstd 1.4.4 has new CLI arguments, a single-file decoder with WebAssembly for demoing Zstandard use in web browsers, and other changes.

More details on Zstd 1.4.4 via GitHub.
