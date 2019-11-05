Facebook has released Zstd 1.4.4 today as the newest implementation of their increasingly used Zstanard compression algorithm.
While just a point release, Zstd 1.4.4 brings with it performance improvements. Zstd 1.4.4 is said to be about 10% faster for decompression performance compared to the earlier v1.4.3 release.
On the compression side, Zstd 1.4.4 is also faster thanks to re-using contexts. However, the compression speed-up is less and estimated to be about 3% faster on small data.
Besides the never-ending work on optimizing the compression/decompression performance, Zstd 1.4.4 has new CLI arguments, a single-file decoder with WebAssembly for demoing Zstandard use in web browsers, and other changes.
More details on Zstd 1.4.4 via GitHub.
