Zstd 1.4.1 is out today as a maintenance release to Facebook's Zstandard compression algorithm but with this update comes even more performance optimizations.
In particular, Zstd 1.4.1 is around 7% faster for decode speed thanks to hand-optimizing a loop rather than trying to rely upon GCC's auto-vectorization behavior. Zstd 1.4.1 also has slightly improved compression ratios at levels 3 and 4, faster compression speeds in high compression mode for repetitive data, and other optimizations.
This Zstd release also has several bug fixes including for niche use-cases where it could hit a rare data corruption bug. There are also build system updates and documentation improvements.
More details on Zstd 1.4.1 at Facebook's GitHub.
