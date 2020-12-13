Earlier this year we covered Zrythm as an open-source digital audio workstation that is cross-platform, supports a wide variety of plug-ins, and built atop GTK3. Back then it was on the pre-1.0 version numbering while this weekend marks the release of 1.0 Alpha 6.
Zrythm kicked off the 1.0 Alpha releases in September and that has routinely continued through this weekend's release of 1.0 Alpha 6. This latest release continues bringing fixes and other changes. Here is how the open-source project is currently describing itself:
Zrythm is a digital audio workstation designed to be featureful and easy to use. It allows limitless automation through curves, LFOs and envelopes, supports multiple plugin formats including LV2, LADSPA, DSSI, SFZ, SF2, VST2 and VST3 (via Carla), works with multiple backends including JACK, RtAudio/RtMidi and SDL2, assists with chord progressions via a special Chord Track and chord pads, and can be used in multiple languages including English, French, Portuguese, Japanese and German.
There's no word yet on when the 1.0 stable release might occur. Those wanting to learn more about this potential alternative to the likes of Ardour and Audacity can visit the project's site at Zrythm.org. The code is open-source via GitHub while the project looks to sustain development by selling compiled, install-friendly builds for £5 per release or an ongoing subscription with access to new binary builds at £5 per month.
