Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Sees Reworked Shader Cache So It Actually Works

Zink as Mesa's OpenGL implementation atop Vulkan continues seeing a lot of work particularly by Mike Blumenkrantz working under contract for Valve. The latest is a major rework to Zink's shader cache implementation so it will actually work as desired and in an optimal manner.
While Zink has an existing shader cache implementation, it was found to do "absolutely nothing" so Blumenkrantz rewrote it. Rather than going for a single-file cache like was pursued by Valve elsewhere in Mesa, the rewrite is a multi-file cache that can better handle more frequent updates and is also fully asynchronous.
More details on the new Zink shader cache being written by Mike can be found over on his blog.
For now this reworked shader cache is just living in the zink-wip code but hopefully will see mainline Mesa soon enough.
1 Comment