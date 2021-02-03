Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now Works Atop NVIDIA's Linux Driver

Zink as the generic OpenGL implementation built atop the Vulkan API while leveraging Mesa's Gallium3D can now work atop NVIDIA's proprietary graphics driver.
To date the Zink code within Mesa has been tested against Intel's ANV and AMD Radeon RADV Vulkan drivers. But now thanks to Mike Blumenkrantz, who is being funded by Valve for this graphics driver work, it can now run on the NVIDIA proprietary Vulkan driver.
Blumenkrantz now has Zink running on NVIDIA graphics.
Blumenkrantz confirmed in a short blog post today that "zink+nvidia is [now] a thing." He shared a screenshot of Zink with glxgears now running atop the NVIDIA binary diver using a GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. As of writing, however, that support hasn't yet landed in Mesa 21.1 Git.
This NVIDIA support is on top of recent successes with more OpenGL 4.x code landing in mainline for Zink. The upstreaming work continues in gettng more code into the Mesa code-base as well as relentlessly optimizing it for greater performance of this fascinating GL-on-VLK implementation.
