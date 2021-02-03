Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now Works Atop NVIDIA's Linux Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 3 February 2021 at 01:27 PM EST. 2 Comments
MESA --
Zink as the generic OpenGL implementation built atop the Vulkan API while leveraging Mesa's Gallium3D can now work atop NVIDIA's proprietary graphics driver.

To date the Zink code within Mesa has been tested against Intel's ANV and AMD Radeon RADV Vulkan drivers. But now thanks to Mike Blumenkrantz, who is being funded by Valve for this graphics driver work, it can now run on the NVIDIA proprietary Vulkan driver.


Blumenkrantz now has Zink running on NVIDIA graphics.


Blumenkrantz confirmed in a short blog post today that "zink+nvidia is [now] a thing." He shared a screenshot of Zink with glxgears now running atop the NVIDIA binary diver using a GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. As of writing, however, that support hasn't yet landed in Mesa 21.1 Git.

This NVIDIA support is on top of recent successes with more OpenGL 4.x code landing in mainline for Zink. The upstreaming work continues in gettng more code into the Mesa code-base as well as relentlessly optimizing it for greater performance of this fascinating GL-on-VLK implementation.
2 Comments
Related News
Raspberry Pi's V3DV Vulkan Driver Has Been Picking Up More Extensions, Wayland WSI
Mesa Vulkan Drivers Get A Common Dispatch Framework For Better Code Sharing
Mesa Continues With More Optimizations For Workstation OpenGL Performance
Mesa 21.0 Gearing Up To Ship As Soon As Next Week For Latest Open-Source GPU Drivers
Zink OpenGL On Vulkan Now Supports OpenGL 4.2 With Mesa 21.1
More OpenGL Threading Improvements Land For Mesa 21.1
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 21.04 Will Try To Use Wayland By Default
GNOME 40 Alpha Released
GNU C Library 2.33 Should Be Out Soon - And It's Very Exciting Due To "HWCAPS"
AMD FreeSync HDMI Patch Appearing For Their Open-Source Linux Driver
GNOME Shell Merges Its New Horizontal Workspaces
Intel Announces Iris Xe Desktop Graphics For OEMs
Linux Kernel Orphans Itanium Support, Linus Torvalds Acknowledges Its Death
Mozilla Firefox 85.0 Now Available As First 2021 Release