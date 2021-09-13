Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Tackling Support For More Games

After last month landing the Zink sub-allocator code for improved performance and also enabling OpenGL ES 3.2 support for Zink, lead developer Mike Blumenkrantz at Valve has been spending time this month working to get more games running on this OpenGL-over-Vulkan Mesa driver.
Zink continues on a great trajectory for running more OpenGL games and applications atop Vulkan. The performance of Zink continues to be quite good as shown in last month's Zink comparison benchmarks. This month Mike Blumenkrantz has been working to address issues that prevented more OpenGL games from running or running well.
That prior round of testing I did turned up a number of OpenGL games that were hitting issues with Zink. Among those games now being investigated and fixed by Blumenkrantz include Metro Last Light Redux, HITMAN, Basemark, BioShock Infinite, and Dawn of War III. That follows Mike recently fixing up the big performance problem with Tesseract too.
Details on his latest adventures working on fixing up the game support for Zink via Mike's blog.
I'll be back around with another fresh arsenal of Zink benchmarks when the Mesa 21.3 stable release is closer or when Mike pushes another big batch of exciting optimizations to mainline Mesa, whichever comes first.
