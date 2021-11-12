Experimental Mesa Zink Code Managing To Run Wayland's Weston Compositor

Following Mesa's Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan translation driver finally running "glxgears" in a correct and performant manner, the newest milestone acheived by lead Zink developer Mike Blumenkrantz is managing to run Wayland's Weston compositor.
With experimental, yet-to-be-merged or even MR'ed code for Zink, Blumenkrantz can now get the Wayland reference compositor running on Zink which in turn is then running off the native Vulkan driver.
He has been testing Zink with all of Weston's platform options and has it running along with simple applications. However, there isn't yet any XWayland/xorg-server support working due to not yet having working GLAMOR acceleration. Additionally, there are other limitations being hit like some unknown crashes affecting some applications.
More details for those interested in this experimental achievement of getting a Wayland compositor running off Zink can see Mike's latest blog post.
Add A Comment