Zink Now Supports OpenGL ES 3.2 Over Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 9 July 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT. 5 Comments
MESA --
The latest achievement for Mesa's generic OpenGL implementation atop Vulkan is being able to handle OpenGL ES 3.2.

Within the "zink-wip" development code, today's work now allows for OpenGL ES 3.2 to be exposed with KHR_blend_equation_advanced being the last extension necessary for this embedded OpenGL version. On the desktop side Zink has supported OpenGL 4.6 while for those making use of GLES there is now v3.2 support. OpenGL ES 3.2 mandates KHR_debug, KHR_robustness, OES_geometry_shader, OES_gpu_shader5, OES_texture_buffer, OES_tessellation_shader, and other extensions.

Prolific Zink developer Mike Blumenkrantz working under contract for Valve got the last bits of OpenGL ES 3.2 for Zink squared away today.

But as with other Zink improvements and some major performance optimizations, the code still needs to be fully reviewed to work its way to mainline Mesa... As Mesa 21.2 branching is next week, it's not clear how much more zink-wip code will work its way to mainline for this next quarterly feature release.

Mike's quirky blog post announcing the OpenGL ES 3.2 milestone for Zink can be read here.
5 Comments
Related News
Mesa 21.2 Lands NVIDIA's Code For Handling Alternate GBM Backends
Mesa's Exciting Milestones So Far In 2021 From Zink To Great Intel/AMD Open-Source Work
More Intel Xe-HP Enablement Code Lands In Mesa 21.2
Work-In-Progress RadeonSI+Nine Showing Big Performance Win For Source Engine Games
PanVK Merged Into Mesa 21.2 For Open-Source Vulkan Driver With Arm Mali GPUs
Mesa Lands Work Around Async glFlush - Should Help Workstation Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Still Tap Dancing Around 0.9% Marketshare
Following NetBSD, DragonFlyBSD Now Has "COVID"
Wine 6.12 Released With More PE Conversion, New Themes
Intel Discrete Graphics On Linux Nearing The Point Of A Working, Accelerated Desktop
OpenZFS 2.1 Released With dRAID, Compatibility Property, Better Performance
Latest Patches Sent Out For Adding Rust Support To The Linux Kernel
Darktable 3.6 Released For This Free Alternative To Adobe Lightroom
Linux Will Keep Core Scheduling Disabled By Default