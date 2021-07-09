The latest achievement for Mesa's generic OpenGL implementation atop Vulkan is being able to handle OpenGL ES 3.2.
Within the "zink-wip" development code, today's work now allows for OpenGL ES 3.2 to be exposed with KHR_blend_equation_advanced being the last extension necessary for this embedded OpenGL version. On the desktop side Zink has supported OpenGL 4.6 while for those making use of GLES there is now v3.2 support. OpenGL ES 3.2 mandates KHR_debug, KHR_robustness, OES_geometry_shader, OES_gpu_shader5, OES_texture_buffer, OES_tessellation_shader, and other extensions.
Prolific Zink developer Mike Blumenkrantz working under contract for Valve got the last bits of OpenGL ES 3.2 for Zink squared away today.
But as with other Zink improvements and some major performance optimizations, the code still needs to be fully reviewed to work its way to mainline Mesa... As Mesa 21.2 branching is next week, it's not clear how much more zink-wip code will work its way to mainline for this next quarterly feature release.
Mike's quirky blog post announcing the OpenGL ES 3.2 milestone for Zink can be read here.
