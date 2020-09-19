Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Seeing Some 50~100% FPS Gains

After working on getting the Zink OpenGL-over-Vulkan driver up to OpenGL 4.6 with still pending patches, former Samsung OSG engineer Mike Blumenkrantz has been making remarkable progress on the performance aspect as well.
This generic Mesa OpenGL implementation that works atop Vulkan drivers is about to see much better performance. Blumenkrantz recently commented the performance was turning out better than expected but that was for micro-benchmarks. But now with more optimizations he is achieving even better results.
Mike commented in a brief blog post on Friday, "I’ve fixed all of the crazy things I found, and, in the process, made some sizable performance gains that I’m planning to spend a while blogging about in considerable depth next week. And when I say sizable, I’m talking in the range of 50-100% fps gains."
50~100% FPS gains are certainly interesting. It will be interesting to see all what he has achieved when he details it at length next week. I'll be hopefully finding the time shortly for running some fresh Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan benchmarks and how it stacks up against actual hardware OpenGL drivers. Those wanting to try out Mike's experimental code this weekend can find it via zmike's zink-wip branch.
