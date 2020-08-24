Experimental Zink Patches Get OpenGL 4.6 Running Atop Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 24 August 2020 at 02:32 PM EDT. 9 Comments
VULKAN --
When the Zink Gallium3D driver running OpenGL over Vulkan was first introduced in 2018 and since one of the main blockers besides the performance overhead has been the limited OpenGL 2/3 support. The GL3/GL4 support has been improving with time for Zink and when making use of the latest out-of-tree patches is even possible to get OpenGL 4.6 running over Vulkan with Zink!

Mike Blumenkrantz who formerly worked at Samsung OSG on the likes of Enlightenment and Wayland has been spending this summer out of employment and focusing on Mesa/Zink as in part a learning experiment. He along with developers from Collabora and the community have been pushing forward this generic OpenGL-over-Vulkan implementation.

It was just two months ago we were talking about OpenGL 3.1 for Zink while with Mike's latest development tree is work taking this software implementation all the way to OpenGL 4.6.

Blumenkrantz shared that the work is pending for not only OpenGL 4.6 but also OpenGL ES 3.2 compatibility. He's currently seeing a 91% pass rate for the Piglit regression tests, as outlined on his blog.

Currently he is at around 300 patches on his personal Mesa branch, so it may take some time before all of this work will be cleaned up, reviewed, and ultimately merged. Those interested in OpenGL 4.6 over Vulkan/Zink can find the tentative work via zink-wip.
9 Comments
Related News
Why VALLIUM Is Just For Software-Based Vulkan & Not GPU Hardware Drivers
GRVK Allows AMD's Deprecated Mantle API To Run Atop Vulkan
DXVK 1.7.1 Released With Many Game Fixes For Direct3D Over Vulkan
Vulkan 1.2.149 Released With Another Extension For Helping The Likes Of DXVK
MoltenVK Update Brings Vulkan To Apple's tvOS
Raspberry Pi 4 "V3DV" Vulkan Driver Begins Tackling MSAA, Other Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler
Mozilla's Incredible Speech-To-Text Engine Is At Risk Following Layoffs
Alibaba Reports Their XT910 RISC-V Core To Be Faster Than An Arm Cortex-A73
Paragon Looks To Mainline Their NTFS Read-Write Driver To The Mainline Linux Kernel
Some Ugly Code Can Get NVIDIA's Linux Driver Working With Accelerated XWayland
Debian's Qt Maintainers Stepping Down Ahead Of Qt 6.0
Paragon Sends Out Updated NTFS Driver They Want To Mainline For The Linux Kernel
Microsoft Is Backporting WSL2 To Their Windows 10 2019 Releases

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell